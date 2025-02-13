Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,664.22. This trade represents a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $576.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $624.25 and a 200-day moving average of $631.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $557.29 and a 52 week high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.53.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

