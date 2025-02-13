5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

FEAM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

