Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Update

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the January 15th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 507,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies Price Performance

Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. 83,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.