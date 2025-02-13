Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Earnings Results

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. Vontier updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.710-0.740 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.21. 678,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. Vontier has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

