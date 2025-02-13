Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $95.21 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

