Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Coty Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Coty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Coty by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Coty by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Coty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

