TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,165,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Down 8.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.93.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

