Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 4,984 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 48,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,265,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,501.04. This represents a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $685,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,351.53. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,830 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The company has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

