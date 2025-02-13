Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.95 and last traded at $49.32, with a volume of 82311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 44.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

