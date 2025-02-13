ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the January 15th total of 277,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ASOS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASOMF remained flat at $4.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

