Kickstand Ventures LLC. Invests $239,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $298.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $448.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $243.35 and a 1-year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.