Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 931.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Wolfe Research cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

LRCX stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

