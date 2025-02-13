Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Update

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Perenti Price Performance

Shares of AUSDF stock remained flat at $0.94 on Thursday. Perenti has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

Perenti Company Profile

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining, Drilling Services, and Mining Services and Idoba segments. The company offers underground and surface contract mining, drill and blast, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, earthmoving, and machinery rebuilds services; and drilling services including specialized deep hole multi-intersectional directional diamond core drilling, underground diamond core drilling, drilling and blasting, and in-pit grade control services.

