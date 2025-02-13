Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 13th (AME, AZN, CASY, CPF, CSCO, CVS, CYTK, DAL, DD, EC)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, February 13th:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Leerink Partners currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $89.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $108.00 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Leerink Partners currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $920.00 target price on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $28.50 target price on the stock.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $66.00 price target on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley currently has $28.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.50.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. They currently have $450.00 price target on the stock.

