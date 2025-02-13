Park Capital Management LLC WI Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

