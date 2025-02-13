Short Interest in Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Decreases By 58.4%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,023,600 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the January 15th total of 24,095,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,789.9 days.

Brilliance China Automotive Price Performance

Shares of BCAUF stock remained flat at $0.40 on Thursday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd is a consumer durables company in the Automobiles And Trucks industry.

