PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.02 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02), Zacks reports. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.
Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,639,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,005. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.47%.
In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $4,305,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,505,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,822,142.60. This trade represents a 0.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,968,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.
