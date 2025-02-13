Hemington Wealth Management Acquires 301 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.60 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

