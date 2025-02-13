Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.330-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.0 million-$209.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.4 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.720-1.850 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.56.

RPD traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 837,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,309. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.96. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,469 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,249.22. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.



Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

