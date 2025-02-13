Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,952,000 after buying an additional 2,550,000 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after buying an additional 1,526,942 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,832,000 after buying an additional 1,460,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,804,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $57.72 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

