Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Announces Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 3.4 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.85. 1,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.