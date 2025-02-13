iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after buying an additional 418,414 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $193.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $164.34 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.06.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

