Avestar Capital LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after buying an additional 154,206 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.35.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PM opened at $149.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.72. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $150.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 9.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

