Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 288.35% and a negative return on equity of 147.50%.
Intelligent Bio Solutions Trading Down 5.8 %
INBS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.35. 574,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,014. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.
