S&P Global FY2025 EPS Forecast Increased by William Blair

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $17.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.05. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $15.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.28 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPGI. Citigroup started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $530.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $506.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.53. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $542.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,280,000 after purchasing an additional 92,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.