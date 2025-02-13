Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Down 41.6% in January

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the January 15th total of 106,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Brenmiller Energy Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of Brenmiller Energy stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 56,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Brenmiller Energy has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.97.
