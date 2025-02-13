Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Down 41.6% in January

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the January 15th total of 106,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Brenmiller Energy stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 56,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Brenmiller Energy has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.97.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

