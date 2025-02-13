Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Creative Planning lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.1% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,246,000 after acquiring an additional 40,324 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.61. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $82.76 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

