Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 4845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.80 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
