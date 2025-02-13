Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 4845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 197,191 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,746 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 69.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

