iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO) Short Interest Down 83.3% in January

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

