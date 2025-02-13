Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Down 47.2% in January

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the January 15th total of 173,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,573. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.26. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.