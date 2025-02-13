Kentucky Trust Co Makes New $149,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.28.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

