Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 12th

Invesco QQQ, Upstart, Vertiv, Charles Schwab, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fiserv, and Bank of America are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are in the financial sector and primarily engaged in providing banking services such as accepting deposits, making loans, and managing investments. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on the stock market, potentially profiting from changes in the company’s performance and the overall financial market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.91. 14,306,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,945,682. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.86. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15.

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $21.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.14. 22,577,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,876. Upstart has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $89.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 2.25.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded down $9.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,923,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

SCHW stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,232,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,559,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $146.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,354,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.62 and a fifty-two week high of $278.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,907,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.95.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.19. 11,144,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,303,449. The firm has a market cap of $354.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

