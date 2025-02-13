Best Gold Stocks To Consider – February 12th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Barrick Gold, Kraft Heinz, and Newmont are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. Investors often turn to gold stocks as a way to gain exposure to the precious metal’s price movements and potential profitability. The value of gold stocks can fluctuate based on the price of gold, company performance, and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.29. 16,219,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,674,406. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $57.27.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,530,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,897,131. The firm has a market cap of $293.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 24,812,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,501,061. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,851,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480,511. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,412,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,722,421. The firm has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49.

