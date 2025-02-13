Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 10th

Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceutical products such as medications, vaccines, and other healthcare related items. Investing in pharmaceutical stocks can provide individuals with an opportunity to own a part of these companies and potentially benefit from their growth and financial performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $9.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $868.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,901. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $789.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $843.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.60. 12,720,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,576,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.47 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded down $18.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $552.55. 1,797,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,567. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $493.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $547.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Recommended Stories