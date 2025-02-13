McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 601.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 282.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

