Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Posts Earnings Results

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 23.78 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wynnstay Group had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.90%.

Wynnstay Group Trading Up 3.2 %

WYN stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 325 ($4.05). 117,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,184. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.58. Wynnstay Group has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 418.50 ($5.21). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 299.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Wynnstay Group

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider Gareth Davies sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.01), for a total value of £10,638.88 ($13,242.32). Company insiders own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

