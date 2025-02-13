Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.090-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.6 million-$217.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.7 million.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,518,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 2.00. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.77%.

Himax Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Himax Technologies from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

