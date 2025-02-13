Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in January

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the January 15th total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bouygues Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Bouygues stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 23,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,348. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.
About Bouygues
