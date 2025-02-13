Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in January

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the January 15th total of 319,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bouygues Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Bouygues stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 23,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,348. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

