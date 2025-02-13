National World (LON:NWOR) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29), with a volume of 36270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.70 ($0.28).

The firm has a market cap of £61.56 million, a P/E ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.16.

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

