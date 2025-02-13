Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BVNRY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.16. 4,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,155. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.68. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.