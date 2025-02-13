Craig Hallum Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

Shares of ON opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.06. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Onsemi by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

