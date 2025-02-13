Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III Sells 7,534 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Saia Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $476.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.79. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.90 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $487.42 and a 200-day moving average of $462.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.
SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Saia from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Saia from $443.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.41.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
