Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III Sells 7,534 Shares

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total value of $3,671,619.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Saia Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $476.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.79. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.90 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $487.42 and a 200-day moving average of $462.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Saia by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Saia from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Saia from $443.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.