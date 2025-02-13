Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Vontier also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.710-0.740 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Get Vontier alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vontier

Vontier Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 700,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. Analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.