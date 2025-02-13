Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Enpro has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Enpro has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enpro to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Enpro Price Performance

NPO traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.14. The stock had a trading volume of 103,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,629. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.99 and a 200-day moving average of $166.57. Enpro has a one year low of $136.68 and a one year high of $197.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPO. StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

