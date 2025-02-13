Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISSC traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $10.59. 273,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 98,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $1,066,852.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,501,169 shares in the company, valued at $27,062,648.58. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 263,623 shares of company stock worth $2,911,665 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

