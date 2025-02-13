Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Up 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) rose 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.21. Approximately 434,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 644,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens raised Establishment Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ESTA
Establishment Labs Trading Up 11.4 %
Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Establishment Labs
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.