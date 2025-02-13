Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Up 10.1% – Here’s What Happened

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) rose 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.21. Approximately 434,547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 644,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Separately, Stephens raised Establishment Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

