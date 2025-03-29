Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC Makes New $364,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.58 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.07.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

