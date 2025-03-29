WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,039,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,094,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after acquiring an additional 866,519 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,032,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,616,000 after acquiring an additional 503,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

