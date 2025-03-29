Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Position Boosted by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $18,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,506,000 after buying an additional 50,452 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,749,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

PTF stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $468.22 million, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.