MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $105.95, with a volume of 23 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.79.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $651.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.65.

Institutional Trading of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

